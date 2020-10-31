172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rajasthan-govt-tables-bill-to-make-wearing-face-mask-mandatory-6044941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt tables bill to make wearing face mask mandatory

The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

PTI

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly to make wearing a face mask or cover mandatory.

The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

A new clause in the Section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 has been inserted, which proposes to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover.

The statement of the bill said, “Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of a mask can help control the spread of COVID-19 considerably and save lives of millions.”

The state government is also of the view that wearing a mask should be made mandatory at public places, workplace, social and political gatherings and on public or private transport, the statement said.
