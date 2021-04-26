Rajasthan govt sets up new online portal to show number of beds available at hospitals

File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has started a live online status of beds that are available in government and private hospitals treating coronavirus infection patients across the state.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the online portal has been started for showing live status of such beds in government and private hospitals.

Through this live portal, one can easily get information about various categories of beds available in all hospitals of the state such as normal beds, beds with oxygen and beds available without ventilators and ventilators in the ICU, he said in a statement.

On this portal, the in-charge of district level at each hospital and in-charge and control room phone numbers of the respective district have also been made available so that in case of any inconvenience, the patient or the patient's family members can dial these numbers.

Due to this information being available in the public domain, Sharma said problems related to finding beds for patients and their families will get resolved.

On Sunday, a record 15,809 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Rajasthan and the total number of infected so far has increased to 5,14,437. At the same time, 3,601 people have died due to the pandemic in the state after the death of 74 more patients.