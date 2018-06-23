App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt procures a record Rs 4,631 crore worth crop produce in a season: Minister

Over 11.92 lakh tonnes of crop produce was procured by the government till June 22 in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Cooperative Minister Ajay Singh Kilak has said the state government has set a record by procuring Rs 4,631 crore worth crop produce from over 4.06 lakh farmers in a season.

Over 11.92 lakh tonnes of crop produce was procured by the government till June 22 in the state, which is a record both in terms of quantity and value, he said.

Kilak said the state government was working at a fast pace to procure garlic through market intervention scheme apart from procuring mustard, gram and wheat at minimum support price.

He said that Rs 2,449 crore were deposited in registered bank accounts of over 2.18 lakh farmers for selling their crop produce. It was for the first time that the state government has set up 543 procurement centres in the state, he added.

The minister said that Rs 227.53 crore worth garlic produce was procured by the government through RAJFED from 19,422 farmers. 69,857 metric tonnes of garlic was procured at 29 centres in Kota, Baran, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur and garlic procurement will continue till June 30.
