English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rajasthan govt on way to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women

    A senior official said a high-level committee will take a decision on the bidders this month after evaluation.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Smartphone

    Smartphone

    Three major telecom companies of the country have shown interest in the Chief Minister Digital Seva Yojana of the Rajasthan government under which 1.35 crore women in the state are to be given smartphones, officials said Friday. A senior official said a high-level committee will take a decision on the bidders this month after evaluation.

    The government wants to complete this process at the earliest so that the scheme can be implemented before the assembly elections next year. The total cost of the project is Rs 12,000 crore. The technical bids for the government project were opened here on Wednesday.

    "Technical bids were opened on Wednesday. Vodafone, a private company that offered the tender, did not appear," Project in-charge Chhatrapal Singh told PTI. He said that now a high level committee will assess the tenders and decide further.

    Officials are hopeful that the process will be sorted out at the earliest and the first batch of the smartphones may be received by the government before the festive season starts. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana in this year's budget.

    Under the scheme, women heads of 1.35 crore families enrolled in the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme are to be given smartphones with internet connectivity for three years. Rajcomp, a state-owned company, is responsible for project implementation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Officials said that the project will cost about Rs 12,000 crore including the cost of mobile phones, three years of internet, and other services. An official said that the given mobile will support two-SIM feature and one SIM will already come activated in its primary slot', which cannot be changed.

    Rajasthan is due for assembly elections in December next year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan government #smartphones #Women
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.