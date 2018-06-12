Rajasthan govt officials hold meeting with Gujjar delegation over quota issue

Rajasthan government officials today held a meeting with the delegation of Gujjar community on their demand for reservation in state government jobs.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary D B Gupta.

"The government has assured (the delegation) about finding a solution on reservation issues of the community. They have sought 15 days to provide reservation benefits in various government jobs, exams for which were held in the past," the spokesperson of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Himmat Singh, said.

Earlier in the day, Gujjar leader Kriori Singh Bainsla had expressed displeasure before the state cabinet sub-committee for not implementing the previous agreement.

Bainsla alleged that the government has failed to clarify its stand on providing reservation to the community.

However, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore, who is also member of Cabinet sub-committee, said the government was committed to providing reservation to the Gujjars and other communities.

He said the government will implement the agreement with the Gujjar leaders.