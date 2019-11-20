App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt has zero tolerance policy on corruption: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said those who expose corruption will be given protection and their names will not be revealed in public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 20 said his government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and anyone found involved in such acts will not be spared. During a review meeting of the Anti-corruption Bureau here, the CM said the vigilance wing of ACB should remain active and assured that it will get the resources needed, an official statement said.

“In order to provide accountable, sensitive and transparent governance, we have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption," the statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

Gehlot said those who expose corruption will be given protection and their names will not be revealed in public.

Gehlot suggested that there should be an ACB helpline number on the lines of police and ambulance services, the statement said.

He asked the ACB officials to effectively use the provisions of the anti-corruption law in order to ensure transparency in the administration.

Gehlot also issued directions for constituting a committee, headed by the chief secretary, to resolve issues related to ACB, the statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary DB Gupta, senior officials of the home department were also present in the meeting, it said.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

