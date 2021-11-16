MARKET NEWS

Rajasthan govt cuts VAT on fuel, petrol to be cheaper by Rs 4 per litre, diesel by Rs 5

The new rates will come into effect from midnight, Gehlot said Tuesday evening. Due to the reduction in VAT, the state government will forego an annual revenue of Rs 3,500 crore.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST

Rajasthan government on November 16 announced a reduction in the value added tax (VAT) levied on fuel, which will lower the petrol price by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight, Gehlot said Tuesday evening. Due to the reduction in VAT, the state government will forego an annual revenue of Rs 3,500 crore, he added.

"In the cabinet meeting held today, it was decided with consensus to reduce the VAT rate on petrol and diesel. From 12 am today, the rate of petrol will come down by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre," the chief minister tweeted.

The reduction in VAT rates by the Congress-ruled Rajasthan comes days after the party-led government in Punjab announced a Rs 10 per-litre reduction in the VAT levied on petrol and a Rs 5 cut on diesel.

Around 25 states and Union territories have slashed the VAT levied on fuel. The reduction was preceded by the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.

Show

The Union Finance Ministry, while announcing the excise duty cut on November 3, had nudged the state governments to "commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #diesel #fuel prices #petrol #Rajasthan #VAT
first published: Nov 16, 2021 09:46 pm

