Rajasthan govt cuts VAT on fuel, petrol to be cheaper by Rs 4 per litre, diesel by Rs 5

Rajasthan government on November 16 announced a reduction in the value added tax (VAT) levied on fuel, which will lower the petrol price by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight, Gehlot said Tuesday evening. Due to the reduction in VAT, the state government will forego an annual revenue of Rs 3,500 crore, he added.



आज मंत्रिमण्डल की बैठक में पेट्रोल/डीजल पर वैट की दर को कम करने का सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया। इसके बाद आज रात्रि 12 बजे से पेट्रोल में 4 रुपये प्रति लीटर तथा डीजल में 5 रुपये प्रति लीटर दरों में कमी हो जायेगी।इससे राज्य सरकार 3500 करोड़ रुपये वार्षिक राजस्व की हानि वहन करेगी।

"In the cabinet meeting held today, it was decided with consensus to reduce the VAT rate on petrol and diesel. From 12 am today, the rate of petrol will come down by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 5 per litre," the chief minister tweeted.

The reduction in VAT rates by the Congress-ruled Rajasthan comes days after the party-led government in Punjab announced a Rs 10 per-litre reduction in the VAT levied on petrol and a Rs 5 cut on diesel.

Around 25 states and Union territories have slashed the VAT levied on fuel. The reduction was preceded by the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.

The Union Finance Ministry, while announcing the excise duty cut on November 3, had nudged the state governments to "commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers".