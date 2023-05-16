Rajasthan govt approves financial proposal for repairing state highways, roads

Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has approved a financial proposal of Rs 224.30 crore for the repair of various state highways and roads in major districts and rural areas.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect. Under this, a total of 924 road works, including 24 works of state highways, 33 works of main district roads and 867 of rural roads, will be done.

The work will repair the roads damaged due to digging for laying pipelines in the last two monsoons.

The road system in the state will be strengthened and the general public will be able to travel smoothly. An announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister in the budget for the year 2023-24.

In another decision, the state government approved a financial proposal of Rs 19 crore for the construction of five family court buildings in Jaipur.

For the construction of the buildings of these family courts, the land has already been allotted in the premises of the Animal Husbandry Department at Gandhinagar in Jaipur.