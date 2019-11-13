Rajasthan govt approves additional budget for renovating water projects

Water drops hang from a flower bud in the morning sun at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday morning. (PTI)

Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 29.27 crore for the renovation and repair work of various water projects, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the additional budget under the repair and renovation scheme of the Department of Water Resources, it said.

A total of 36 projects in the state will be renovated and repaired under the Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, out of which 19 projects have been completed, the statement said.

To complete the remaining 17 projects, the chief minister has approved a budget of Rs 29.27 crore from the state share, it added.