Rajasthan govt allows use, sale of green crackers

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
Representative image

Ahead of the festive season, the Rajasthan government permitted the use and sale of green crackers in the state, except in areas that come under the National Capital Region (NCR).

In an order issued on September 30, the state government had banned the sale and use of firecrackers from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 in view of the danger posed to patients of COVID-19 and other diseases by their toxic fumes.

However, the Home Department issued an amended advisory on Friday allowing the use and sale of green crackers in the state, except in areas that come under the NCR. The sale and use of green crackers will be permitted in Rajasthan, barring the NCR, the order said.


The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals (from 8 pm to 10 pm), during Chhath (from 6 am to 8 am) and on Christmas and New Year (from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am), it said.


The ban, however, will remain in force in cities with poor air quality. The air quality index can be checked on the pollution control board's web portal, it added.

Green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the cracker box using the NEERI mobile application, the order said.

