Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat says state government should ensure 'free movement for all MLAs'

The Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat on July 24 said the Congress-led state government, headed by Ashok Gehlot, should "ensure freedom and free movement of all MLAs", adding that the state government did not provide any 'justification' for holding an Assembly session at a short notice.

"On the night of July 23, the state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at a very short notice. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it," the statement said.

"The date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the Cabinet note and no approval has been given by the Cabinet for the same. There is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same. A 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to normal procedures," the statement added.

Earlier, Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to Chief Minister Gehlot and expressed concern regarding the latter's statement saying it is not his government's responsibility if Raj Bhavan is 'gheraoed'.

"Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding the Assembly session, you have publically said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed', then it is not your responsibility," the letter said.

"If you and your Home Ministry can't protect the Governor then what about law and order in the state? What agency should be contacted for the governor's security? I have never heard such statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?" the letter added.

Earlier, Gehlot had accused the governor of delaying the Assembly session and stating that his government won't be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan.

Legislators supporting the chief minister's government had ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after an assurance from the governor that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.