Rajasthan govt tables bill to tackle mob lynching: Here's all you need to know

The Indian National Congress government in Rajasthan has introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly to tackle mob lynching.

The bill named 'The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019' proposes “rigorous imprisonment” and fine for those who are found guilty.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared information about the bill on Twitter after the Bill was tabled in the Rajasthan Assembly.

“Mob lynchings result in loss of livelihood, injuries and death of persons at the hands of mobs. The purpose of the bill is to nip the evil in the bud, and to prevent spreading of hatred or incitement to mob lynching by creating special offences against it (sic),” Gehlot tweeted. The Bill was introduced by state minister Shanti Dhariwal.

What is the Bill?

The Bill aims to “punish the acts of lynching, to provide for designated courts for the expeditious trial of such offences” and “for rehabilitation of victims of mob lynching and their families”

The Bill defines a “mob” as a group of two or more individuals.

“Lynching” has been defined as any act or series of acts of violence or aiding, abetting or attempting an act of violence, whether spontaneous or planned, by a mob on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, language, dietary practices, sexual orientation, political affiliation or ethnicity.

The “victim” has been defined as any person, who has suffered physical, mental, psychological or monetary harm due to the act. This includes the person's relatives, legal guardian and legal heirs.

It puts those who conspire or help, in the act in the same category as those who commit mob lynching.

Prevention

The Bill states that every Director General (DG) of Police shall appoint a State Coordinator to prevent lynching.

Every District Superintendent of Police shall be the District Coordinator for taking measures to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching, the Bill proposes.

It further states that the District Magistrate shall take every possible action to prevent the creation of a hostile environment against a person or group of persons which is targeted in such incidents.

Punishment

The Bill proposes “rigorous” life imprisonment and a fine between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in case of the victim's death.

The punishment will be imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine between Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh in the case where the victim suffers “grievous hurt”.

It will be imprisonment up to seven years and fine up to Rs one lakh, in case the victim gets “hurt”.

The Bill proposes the same punishment for those who conspire, abet, aide or attempt to lynch, as those who committed it.

Rights of victims and witnesses during trial

A victim shall have the right to get notice of any court proceeding and shall be entitled to be heard at any proceeding.

The Superintendent of Police or an officer designated by him shall inform the victim in writing about the progress of investigations into the offence.

The victim shall have the right to receive a copy of any statement of the witness recorded during the investigation.

Relief and Rehabilitation

The state government shall provide compensation to the victims under the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme and take steps for their rehabilitation.