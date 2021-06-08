Rajasthan eases COVID-19 lockdown further; offices, shops, takeaways allowed

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government on June 7 announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state following a dip in the number of infections and the positivity rate.

Under the modified guidelines issued by the Home department to come into effect from June 8, government and private offices in the state can stay open till 4 pm with 50 percent of staff presence.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 8 am, and shops and commercial establishments of permitted categories will be open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

The 'public discipline weekend curfew', however, will continue from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays until further orders.

The Council of Ministers under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on June 6 decided to issue fresh guidelines as the number of infections took a dip. According to the guidelines, operation of roadways and private buses will be allowed in the state from June 10.

City bus and mini bus services running within the city will be prohibited. No person will be allowed to travel standing inside a bus. Private vehicles will be allowed to ply from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday. Passengers coming from outside the state will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. However, those fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a test report, as per the fresh guidelines.

Work will be allowed in all industries and units related to construction so that migration of workers can be stopped, the guidelines said. Shops dealing in agricultural inputs and equipment, fruits, vegetables and flowers, and mandis have been permitted daily from 6 am to 4 pm.

Those dealing in processed food, sweets, baked goods etc., will be able to open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. While dining in restaurants will not be allowed, takeaways will be available. The facility of home delivery from these establishments will be allowed till 10 pm.

Gatherings of all kinds, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue to be banned. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed in the state.

Coaching institutions and libraries etc will remain closed too. Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes/malls will not be allowed to open. Weddings are expected to be postponed till June 30, 2021. Marriages at home or courts have been allowed with a maximum of 11 guests.

The government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24, which was later extended till June 8. Meanwhile, from June 2, relaxations were announced considering the decrease in the cases of infection. On June 7, Rajasthan recorded 629 cases and 31 fatalities, pushing its infection tally to 9,46,975 and the death toll to 8,687.