Rajasthan court to pronounce verdict against Asaram rape case on April 25

A special SC/ST court here on Saturday reserved its order for April 25 in a 2012 rape case against self-styled godman Asaram after the final arguments were completed.

Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma heard the final arguments from the prosecution and defence counsels for five months. The final arguments were completed on Saturday, victim's counsel P C Solanki said.

The court reserved the order for April 25, he said.

A teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexual assault at his ashram in Manai village near here. The girl, who belonged to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was a student living in the ashram.