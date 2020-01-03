App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan CM, Union Health Minister exchange tweets over Kota infant deaths

Ashok Gehlot made these remarks after the Centre announced that a delegation of top health experts will be sent to the hospital on January 3, to assess what led to the tragedy.

Moneycontrol News
After public outcry over the alarming number of infant deaths at JK Lon hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on January 2 that he had personally invited Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to inspect the government-run hospital.

Sparking off political mudslinging over the death of more than 100 babies in December at the Kota hospital, Gehlot said the hospital provides the best of facilities and the state health department ensures “proper management” too. He urged the union minister to not believe in rumours and review the situation himself if need be.


These remarks came from the CM of the Congress-ruled state after the Bharatiya Janata Party-run government at the Centre announced that a delegation of top health experts will be sent to the hospital on January 3, to assess what led to the tragedy. The experts would also analyse if there are any gaps in the infrastructure and suggest ways to avoid such mishaps in the future. To this, Dr Harsh Vardhan replied:

Notably, the saffron party’s Rajasthan unit has already accused Gehlot of being insensitive towards the infant deaths, especially after he stated: “Maute toh hote rahte hai” (deaths are common). He had also claimed that though the number of infant deaths is alarming it has actually come down in the hospital, compared to 2014.

Reacting to this, state BJP president Satish Poona had said: “These deaths should not have happened.”

Meanwhile, the three-member committee appointed by the CM to investigate the matter has given the doctors at the hospital a clean chit, stating there was no negligence on their part, said a report by India Today.

They, however, admitted that there is a dearth of beds, due to which it becomes difficult to admit all the patients, and some of the incubators used for newborns are not in proper working condition.

According to reports, the children died of multiple reasons, including the inability to bear the extreme cold weather.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #India #Politics #trends

