Rajasthan CM, Union Health Minister exchange tweets over Kota infant deaths

After public outcry over the alarming number of infant deaths at JK Lon hospital in Kota, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on January 2 that he had personally invited Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to inspect the government-run hospital.



I telephoned Central Health Minister @drharshvardhan ji and requested him to visit #Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by State Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2020



Harsh Vardhan ji is himself a doctor and if he visits the hospital in #Kota, it will also clarify the situation for people, who are giving reaction mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly and also innocently.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2020



The high-level team being despatched by @MoHFW_INDIA incl experts from AIIMS Jodhpur, Health Finance & Regional Director,Health Services Jaipur. It will reach #Kota tomorrow. In my letter too to @ashokgehlot51 ji, I’ve offered all possible assistance to prevent any further deaths

— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 2, 2020

Sparking off political mudslinging over the death of more than 100 babies in December at the Kota hospital, Gehlot said the hospital provides the best of facilities and the state health department ensures “proper management” too. He urged the union minister to not believe in rumours and review the situation himself if need be.These remarks came from the CM of the Congress-ruled state after the Bharatiya Janata Party-run government at the Centre announced that a delegation of top health experts will be sent to the hospital on January 3, to assess what led to the tragedy. The experts would also analyse if there are any gaps in the infrastructure and suggest ways to avoid such mishaps in the future. To this, Dr Harsh Vardhan replied:

Notably, the saffron party’s Rajasthan unit has already accused Gehlot of being insensitive towards the infant deaths, especially after he stated: “Maute toh hote rahte hai” (deaths are common). He had also claimed that though the number of infant deaths is alarming it has actually come down in the hospital, compared to 2014.

Reacting to this, state BJP president Satish Poona had said: “These deaths should not have happened.”

Meanwhile, the three-member committee appointed by the CM to investigate the matter has given the doctors at the hospital a clean chit, stating there was no negligence on their part, said a report by India Today.

They, however, admitted that there is a dearth of beds, due to which it becomes difficult to admit all the patients, and some of the incubators used for newborns are not in proper working condition.