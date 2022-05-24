 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to do away with job interview for most services

May 24, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to amend various service rules to do away with the requirement of job interview for most services.

The weightage of interview will be maximum 10 per cent of the total marks. Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement.

first published: May 24, 2022 06:16 am
