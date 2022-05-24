Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to do away with job interview for most services

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot: "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to amend various service rules to do away with the requirement of job interview for most services.

According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.

The weightage of interview will be maximum 10 per cent of the total marks. Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes