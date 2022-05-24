English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to do away with job interview for most services

    According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot:

    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot: "Though we expected better results, we accept the mandate of 2022 state elections."

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to amend various service rules to do away with the requirement of job interview for most services.

    According to a statement, interview will continue for the posts under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, and some other posts.

    The weightage of interview will be maximum 10 per cent of the total marks. Apart from the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), it has been decided to continue interview for four other services which require communication skills, according to the statement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan
    first published: May 24, 2022 06:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.