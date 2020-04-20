Rajasthan Board exams for 10th, 12th standards may again start from May 10: Report

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education may conduct the 10th and 12th board exams from May 10, according to a report by News18,

Exams for two subjects, mathematics and social sciences, have not yet been conducted by the state board owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A final decision, according to the report, is yet to taken regarding the matter. More than 20 lakh students combined are appearing for the 10th and the 12th board exams.

Dharampal Jarola, the state's board chief, said a decision on conducting the exams will be taken depending on how the situation remains after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, another report suggested that the evaluation of the 10th and the 12 standards papers will begin from April 22. Evaluators will be checking the exam papers from their home, according to the report.

The report also said that the results of the exams might be declared by the end of this month.