App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat accuses Congress of selling election tickets

The Congress, however, rubbished the allegations, with its state unit in-charge Sachin Pilot blaming opponents for conspiring against the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of ticket distribution in poll-bound Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused the Congress of selling election tickets for money.

"Naam bade kaam khote, ticket ke liye lete hai daam mote (Big names involved in lowly deeds. They charge hefty sums for election tickets)," Shekhawat said at a press conference here.

The Congress, however, rubbished the allegations, with its state unit in-charge Sachin Pilot blaming opponents for conspiring against the party.

"The allegations of discrimination in adding the names of candidates are baseless. All office bearers are working actively and doing hard work. The allegations related to ticket distribution in the media are baseless," he told reporters.

Briefing about the BJP's door-to-door campaign, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shekhawat said party workers had communicated the BJP's views at 42,688 out of the total 51,844 booths during its "Booth Mahasampark Abhiyan" and reached out to nearly 70 lakh families.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.