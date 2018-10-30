App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Manifesto will be ready by mid-November, says Congress leader

"The manifesto will be prepared in the second week of November," the former MP said, adding that farmer issues would be prominently covered in it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress' election manifesto in Rajasthan would be ready by the second week of November and suggestions from the public are being sought, a senior party leader said.

"The Congress manifesto will be a public manifesto. We are seeking opinion from the public. We will also seek people's suggestions on digital platform before finalising the manifesto," Harish Chaudhary, chairman of the party manifesto committee, told reporters.

Asked about Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal announcing a new party ahead of the December 7 assembly elections, Chaudhary said everyone have the right to form a party in a democracy. "But the people of the state have made their mind to vote for the Congress in the elections.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 08:12 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

