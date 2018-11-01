App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: LJP to contest on all 200 seats if talks with BJP fail

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest on all 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan in the upcoming polls if talks of alliance on 15 seats with the BJP fail to yield any result, a party leader said on November 1.

The party wants to ally with the BJP on 15 seats. The matter was discussed with the state BJP president Madan Lal Saini but the talks did not yield any result, LJP state president Suraj Kumar Burhadia said at a press conference.

He said Saini had assured them to take up the issue with party leaders in New Delhi.

Burhadia said the state unit had also urged party chief Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the matter with the BJP high command.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

