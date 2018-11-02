App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Congress to bring out Vasundhara Raje's 'report card'

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said the "report card" would be an analysis of the promises made by the government and those fulfilled in the last five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Congress on November 2 said it will soon bring out a "report card" of chief minister Vasundhara Raje-led state government's performance, highlighting its "unfulfilled promises".

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said the "report card" would be an analysis of the promises made by the government and those fulfilled in the last five years.

Speaking about the Congress' list of candidates for next month's assembly elections, he said the first will be released after Diwali.

Pilot said the party's manifesto will incorporate suggestions and demands of all sections of society.

The Congress had earlier said the manifesto would be announced by the second week of this month.

Party manifesto committee in-charge Harish Chaudhary said people can give their suggestions by calling a toll-free helpline number, messaging or through short videos.

He said the suggestions can also be given through Facebook within a week's time.

Polling will be held in Rajasthan on December 7. The results will be announced on December 11 along with four other states.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:21 pm

