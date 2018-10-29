App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: BJP holds core committee meeting

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP held a core committee meeting on October 29 to prepare a list of probable candidates and discuss political equations ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan due December 7.

Speaking to reporters, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi said the conclusions drawn from the meeting would be presented before the central election committee of the party in New Delhi on November 1.

The parliamentary board of the party would decide the final names of the candidates, he said, adding that the meeting would also be held on October 30.

Chaturvedi said the core committee is working on all 200 assembly seats in the state. 'Winnability' of candidates and their dedication towards the party would be considered before finalisation of names, he said.

A suggestion of candidate names meeting was held in Ranakpur and Jaipur earlier this month. So far, the party has received nearly 7,000 applications from interested persons for contesting elections.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018

