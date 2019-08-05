App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan assembly passes anti-mob lynching Bill

The Bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal in the state assembly last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajasthan legislative assembly on Monday passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching involving the victim's death.

'The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019' was passed by the Vidhan Sabha by a voice vote amid vociferous protest by the opposition BJP, which wanted the Bill to be referred to a select committee.

The Bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal in the state assembly last week.

Close

Responding to the debate on the bill, Dhariwal on August 5 told the House that though there are provisions in the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to deal with the cases of mob lynching incidents, they are not adequate.

related news

Accordingly, the government has brought in the Bill to provide for strict punishment to curb such incidents, he said.

“It is proposed to nip the evil in the bud and to prevent spreading of hatred or incitement to mob lynching by creating special offences against such offences," the statement of object and reason of the bill said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to bring in the Bill while replying to the debate on state Budget on July 16.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.