Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot sanctions proposal to grant Rs 100cr additional budget for farm loan waiver

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 25 sanctioned a proposal to grant additional budget of Rs 100 crore for Rajasthan farmers long-term loan waiver scheme – 2019.
The decision was taken in the larger interest of farmers, a release said.The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 04:50 pm