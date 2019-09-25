App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot sanctions proposal to grant Rs 100cr additional budget for farm loan waiver

The decision was taken in the larger interest of farmers, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 25 sanctioned a proposal to grant additional budget of Rs 100 crore for Rajasthan farmers long-term loan waiver scheme – 2019.

The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 04:50 pm

