Rajasthan ACB asks officials not to name bribery accused until convicted, BJP slams order

Jan 04, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional DG-ACB, said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by court.

Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order, while questioning its intention.

Priyadarshy, however, said according to the guideline of the Supreme court, the name and photo of the accused cannot be publicised unless proven guilty. "There is a legal backup behind the order," he told PTI.

He was given additional charge as DG on Wednesday. The post fell vacant after BL Soni retired on December 31.

In the order, Priyadarshy directed all chowky in-charges to not reveal the name and photo of the accused and suspects unless they are convicted by the court.