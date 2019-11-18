Rajasthan: 10 killed, 22 injured in road accident in Bikaner

The accident took place early in the morning in Dungargarh when the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner.
Collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday resulting in ten people death and 22 others injured, police said.
Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.
Five people died on the spot and the others succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.
Those hurt in the accident have been admitted to the PBM government hospital here, they said.(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:59 am