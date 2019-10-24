Rajapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rajapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rajapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Rajapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Rajapur is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Ratnagiri district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Rajapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 61.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.05% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Salvi Rajan Prabhakar won this seat by a margin of 39062 votes, which was 27.3% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 143077 votes.
Rajan Salvi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24141 votes. SS polled 139521 votes, 52.02% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am