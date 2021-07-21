MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Raj Kundra thought live streaming of adult content was the future: Report

As per reports, Mumbai Police sources were quoted as claiming that Raj Kundra planned to make his porn business as big as Bollywood.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty

File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, may have believed that live streaming of sexual acts was the future, electronic evidence accessed by Mumbai Police suggests.

As per reports, Mumbai Police sources were quoted as claiming that Raj Kundra planned to make his porn business as big as Bollywood.

Kundra was arrested late on July 19 in a case related to the production of pornographic films.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police noted that evidence was gathered against Kundra which suggested his involvement in the production of porn films and publishing them on mobile applications.

So far, the Mumbai Police has name Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app.

Close

As per Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe, the app has currently been pulled from both the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store, reports said.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Hotshots #Raj Kundra #Shilpa Shetty
first published: Jul 21, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.