Raj Kundra thought live streaming of adult content was the future: Report

File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, may have believed that live streaming of sexual acts was the future, electronic evidence accessed by Mumbai Police suggests.

As per reports, Mumbai Police sources were quoted as claiming that Raj Kundra planned to make his porn business as big as Bollywood.

Kundra was arrested late on July 19 in a case related to the production of pornographic films.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police noted that evidence was gathered against Kundra which suggested his involvement in the production of porn films and publishing them on mobile applications.

So far, the Mumbai Police has name Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app.

As per Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe, the app has currently been pulled from both the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store, reports said.

