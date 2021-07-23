Raj Kundra bribed police with Rs 25 lakhs to evade arrest, alleges email

So far, the Mumbai Police has name Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app. [File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

After business tycoon Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in Mumbai in a case related to the production of pornographic films, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that it received emails alleging that Kundra had bribed Mumbai Police officers with Rs 25 lakhs to evade arrest.

The four emails alleging bribery were sent by Yash Thakur, another person accused in the case, Mint reported, citing an ACB official. He said that the same amount was demanded by him as well.

Kundra was arrested late on July 19 in a case related to the production of pornographic films.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Police noted that evidence was gathered against Kundra which suggested his involvement in the production of porn films and publishing them on mobile applications.

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," the statement issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

Bharambe also said that the police have not found any evidence to suggest an active role of Shilpa Shetty.

So far, the Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra as the 'key conspirator' in the case involving the creation and publishing of pornographic videos via the 'Hotshots' app.

As per Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe, the app has currently been pulled from both the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store, reports said.