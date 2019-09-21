App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raj CM approves proposal to implement 7th Pay Commission in tech institutes

The revised pay will be effective from January 1, 2017, as per the statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal to implement the Seventh Pay Commission in nine technical institutes, including two universities of the state, an official statement on September 21 stated.

The revised pay will be effective from January 1, 2017, as per the statement.

The decision will be implemented in Bikaner Technical University, Kota Technical University, government engineering colleges in Jhalawar, Baran, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, women engineering college in Ajmer and textile and engineering college in Bhilwara.

Close

Gehlot also reportedly cleared another proposal for a 10 percent hike in wages of contractual ex-servicemen in various departments.

related news

As per the statement, nearly 4,000 veterans are employed in the state as security guards, technical assistants, supervisors and security officers through the Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

The decision is likely to add a cost of Rs 6.66 crore on the state exchequer.

The CM has also approved the transfer Rs 25 crore from rehab fund for the assistance of silicosis patients in Jodhpur, Karauli and Dholpur districts.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #7th Pay Commission #Business #Economy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.