Raj CM approves proposal to implement 7th Pay Commission in tech institutes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal to implement the Seventh Pay Commission in nine technical institutes, including two universities of the state, an official statement on September 21 stated.

The revised pay will be effective from January 1, 2017, as per the statement.

The decision will be implemented in Bikaner Technical University, Kota Technical University, government engineering colleges in Jhalawar, Baran, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, women engineering college in Ajmer and textile and engineering college in Bhilwara.

Gehlot also reportedly cleared another proposal for a 10 percent hike in wages of contractual ex-servicemen in various departments.

As per the statement, nearly 4,000 veterans are employed in the state as security guards, technical assistants, supervisors and security officers through the Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

The decision is likely to add a cost of Rs 6.66 crore on the state exchequer.