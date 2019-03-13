Raj Babbar, Sriprakash Jaiswal, Priya Dutt in Congress' 2nd list of LS candidates

The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad, former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur, ex-Home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur and Priya Dutt from Mumbai North-Central.

The second list has names of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and five from Maharashtra.

Other significant names include Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole from Nagpur, former Union minister Milind Deora from Mumbai South, Sanjay Singh from Sultanpur and Savitri Phule, who joined the party after quitting BJP just days earlier, from Bahraich (SC).

With this, the Congress has declared 27 candidates from the electorally-crucial Uttar Pradesh.

The party had released its first list of 15 candidates on March 7 in which it had announced that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from Raebareli and party president Rahul Gandhi will fight the polls from Amethi.

Former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Jitin Prasad and R P N Singh were also named in the first list from their traditional seats of Farrukhabad, Dhaurahra and Kushi Nagar respectively.