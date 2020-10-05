RAISE 2020 | PM Modi to inaugurate global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence today: How to register and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a five-day global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at 7 pm on October 5. The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit will be organized by the Government of India in partnership with Industry and Academia.

“Looking forward to address The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020) Virtual Summit at 7 pm this evening. This Summit brings together tech leaders from across the world to discuss aspects relating to AI. Do watch!” PM Modi tweeted on October 5.

In June, India joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member to support responsible and human-centric development and the use of AI.

With this, India joined the league of leading nations and economies including the United States, the United Kingdom, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore for the launch of GPAI.

Here are the key points about the RAISE 2020 summit:

> RAISE 2020 is a virtual global summit on AI, which begins from October 5 and ends on October 9. Sessions will be conducted between 10.30 am to 9 pm each day.

> Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will be hosted online virtually, which can be accessed upon registration.

> People, who want to attend the summit, can register on the official website of RAISE 2020 i.e. raise2020.indiaai.gov.in with a valid email address to receive the link for the event. All sessions of the event will be accessible free of cost.

> The summit would be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors, according to the website.

> The summit will witness participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, Government representatives, and academia.

> The speakers of the five-day event include PM Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna, president of FICCI and Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Group Sangita Reddy and president of NASSCOM Debjani Ghosh among others.

> The summit will feature some start-ups working in AI and related fields.

