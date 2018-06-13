App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rains, thundershowers very likely in east UP tomorrow

Rain and thundershowers are also very likely at isolated places over the state on June 15 and June 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, while the western parts of the state are expected to experience a dry weather, the meteorological department said today.

Rain and thundershowers are also very likely at isolated places over the state on June 15 and June 16, the Met department added.

Yesterday, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions witnessed a rise in day temperatures.

Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Weather

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.