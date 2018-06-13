Rains, thundershowers very likely in east UP tomorrow

Rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, while the western parts of the state are expected to experience a dry weather, the meteorological department said today.

Rain and thundershowers are also very likely at isolated places over the state on June 15 and June 16, the Met department added.

Yesterday, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions witnessed a rise in day temperatures.

Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius.