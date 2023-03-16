 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rains lash several parts of India, IMD asks farmers to postpone harvesting

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

The western disturbance-induced rains provided respite from high temperatures, but sent farmers scrambling to protect their crops. Some parts of hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall.

A family rides a bike amid rains at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, on March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

As rains lashed several parts of the country, the weather office on Thursday asked farmers to postpone harvest of mustard in Punjab and Haryana, and wheat and pulses in central Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The western disturbance-induced rains provided respite from high temperatures, but sent farmers scrambling to protect their crops. Some parts of hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall.

"Postpone harvesting of mustard till cessation of rains in Punjab and Haryana; if already harvested, store at safe places to avoid losses. Withhold irrigation to wheat crops to avoid lodging," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office advised use of hail nets to protect apple, pear, plum and peach orchards in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well as for fruit plantations in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.  For farmers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the IMD has suggested to carry out harvesting of matured mustard, chickpea and wheat at the earliest and store them in a safe place.