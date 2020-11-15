Rains bring much-needed relief to air pollution situation in New Delhi

For a brief period on November 15, parts of India's capital received heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed relief to the smog-filled city as it battles an ongoing air pollution crisis.

According to a PTI report, the India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the region on November 11 and November 12.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's forecasting for the region, told the news agency, "The monsoon trough will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday."

The heavy rainfall can cause waterlogging in low-lying areas leading to disruption of traffic flow and municipal services such as water supply and electricity, the Meteorological Department reportedly said in an advisory.

A day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality become ‘severe’ owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the celebration in violation of a ban on the same.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutants stood at 363, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, at 8 am on November 15, according to AQI India.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had on November 11 ordered a closure of hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 17 in view of a likely increase in pollution levels during the festival season.

It also asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to take immediate and stringent action to curb stubble burning and authorities in Delhi-NCR to check biomass burning.