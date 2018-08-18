App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rainfall intensity in Kerala to reduce from August 20, says IMD

He said the southern state received 170 percent more precipitation than its normal from August 1 to August 17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area. (Image: Reuters)
People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area. (Image: Reuters)

In a much-needed respite to rain battered Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said the rainfall intensity in the state will reduce in the next two to three days. Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 20, Mritunjay Mohapatra, IMD Additional Director General said.

He said the southern state received 170 percent more precipitation than its normal from August 1 to August 17.

"Day before yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Kerala. Yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in 3-4 districts. Today, we were expecting heavy rainfall in isolated places, but not very heavy rainfall.

"Tomorrow, we are expecting heavy rainfall in only 1-2 districts and remaining places of the state will only witness moderate rainfall. From August 20, we are not expecting any heavy rainfall. Gradually, the rainfall intensity is decreasing," Mohapatra said.

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said there was a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, but it would not have any effect on Kerala.

As many as 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

The southern state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 08:27 pm

tags #IMD #India #Kerala

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.