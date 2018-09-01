App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rain, thundershowers likely in Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rains were recorded in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmaur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Rain and thundershowers may occur at many places in Himachal Pradesh in the next two-three days, the MeT Department said Saturday. Light to moderate rains were recorded in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmaur.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at Gohar (74 mm) in Mandi district and Palampur (73 mm) in Kangra district.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti district at 12.2 degrees Celsius whereas the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sundernagar at 31.9 degrees Celsius.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Himachal Pradesh #India #monsoon

