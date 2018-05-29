Rain & thundershower in Odisha in next 24-hours: IMD

Odisha is likely to experience rain and thundershower in next 24 hours due to formation of a depression in the Northeast of the Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The system is located at about 715 kilometre East- Southeast of Balasore, it said adding that the latest observations and satellite imageries indicate that the Well Marked Low Pressure Area (WML) over Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) has concentrated into a depression.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 6 hours. It is very likely to move North-Northeastwards and cross Myanmar and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Kyaukpyu and Teknaf (Bangladesh) close to Sittwe around night of today," said IMD regional director S C Sahu.

The IMD predicted rain and thundershower in some places of the state in the next 24 hours.

The IMD advised for hoisting Distant Cautionary Signal Number One (DC-I) at all ports in Odisha as sea condition would remain moderate to rough.

Under the impact of the depression, the state is likely to experience gusty surface wind from Southwesterly direction with speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph which will prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

It cautioned fishermen from venturing into sea along and off Odisha coast. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea of Northeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal," Sahu said.