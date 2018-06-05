Rain alert! Weather experts predict worse spell since July 26, 2005 in Mumbai

Pre-monsoon showers on Monday lashed Mumbai, causing difficulties for residents as the city reported waterlogging, fallen trees and disruptions in flights and road transport.

Weather experts have issued weather forecast for this week, warning of a worse spell since July 26, 2005, the day that witnessed severe storm and subsequent deluge.



#MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon The period between June 6th and June 12, could be the worse spell since 26 July 2005, when Mumbai recorded 900mm in a day.

Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon shower on June 3 and recorded 26 mm of moderate rain. Within the last 24 hours, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded 51 mm of rain, while Colaba observatory witnessed 15 mm rainfall, as per Skymet Weather. The intensity of rainfall will keep increasing and by June 8, a significant increase is expected, leading to few heavy to very heavy spells, said the agency in its fresh report.

The reason behind this rainfall is stated to be the cyclonic circulation persisting over South Konkan and Goa region.

It further issued an advisory to people. “Heavy rain may lead to flash floods and cause traffic snarls and chaos in day-to-day life. Thus, people are advised to take adequate measures and precautions to avoid struggling with the chaotic situation,” stated the report.

Meanwhile, the showers on Monday affected flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, diverting at least 18 flights as well as delaying several flights. It also disrupted movement of trains on Western and Central Railways, which were reportedly running late by 15-25 minutes. At least 39 cases of tree falling were reported and traffic snarls were observed in Dharavi and Dadar TT circle.