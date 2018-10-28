Rain alert! Heavy rainfall in next three days in Odisha as low pressure forms

With a low pressure area taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, the meteorological department on October 28 warned of heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha for the next three days.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bey of Bengal in next 24 hours. Under its influence rain is likely to occur in coastal Odisha," said HR Biswas, Head of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

While rain and thundershower is likely to take place in many places in coastal and isolated places in the interior part of the state, some districts would be lashed by heavy rain, he said.

Heavy rainfall in some places is likely to occur in districts like Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, the met centre said in a special bulletin.

In view of adverse weather conditions, the met centre advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea of the west central and north Bay of Bengal till October 30.

The fishermen who had gone into the deep sea were advised to return to the coast.

Following heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has asked the district administrations to remain prepared to deal with the situation, said Deputy Special Relief Commissioner Prabhat Ranjan Mohapatra said.