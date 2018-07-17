App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dedicated freight corridor could be announced by PM Modi on Independence Day

During the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Indian Railways is likely to get its first dedicated longest freight corridor from UP to Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Chairman of Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani, took the wraps off the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project that will run from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai. The 130km-long corridor is a significant announcement in the 165th year of Indian Railways.

The dedicated freight corridor project will decrease the competition that Indian Railways has been facing from roadways in freight traffic. As per RailNews, this project has been sanctioned for Rs 814 billion. Out of this, Rs 387.22 billion has been sanctioned by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a loan for the western part of Indian freight corridor lines. For the eastern part of India, World Bank has approved a loan of $2.36 billion.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will conduct speed tests for freight trains and run them at a maximum speed of 100km per hour. The present speed of freight trains will be revised from 26km per hour to 75km per hour.

The announcement of the dedicated freight corridor is likely to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations.

As per the current plan of Indian Railways, the Western and the Eastern DFC are likely to be commissioned by April 2020.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:18 pm

