Railways WhatsApp helpline number receives more Friendship Day wishes than complaints

Moneycontrol News

Indian Railways has said that its WhatsApp helpline number that it launched for commuters to lodge complaints about cleanliness at stations on Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways(WR) was flooded with more Friendship Day wishes and forwards than complaints.

As per a report by The Indian Express, within a week of the launch, the helplines received more forwarded messages on Friendship Day than complaints.

Speaking about the messages, a railway official said in the report that they received text messages wishing them good morning, good evening and rest.

Further, messages of deities with devotional messages and amusing Hindi poems have also been received by the organisation.

Speaking about the forwards a senior railway official quoted in the report added that they have directed the staff to delete these messages that are received daily.

The official informed that the messages that are most received are the ones that ask you to forward a particular message to 15 people to ensure good luck.

However, the officials have said that the helplines have been helpful as the resolution has become much quicker and it has been easier to take actions.

Speaking about the complaints, an official said: “The complaints are sent to the control department, which forwards it to the staff concerned, including the respective station master, whose station has been reported to be unclean. While there is no deadline to redress the complaint, we try to do do the same day.”

For registering complaints, commuters can send a WhatsApp message on 9004499773 (WR) and 9987645307 (CR).