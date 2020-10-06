Railways' vertical lift Pamban sea-bridge soon to be a reality; here are all the details

Indian Railways' first vertical-lift rail sea-bridge may soon become a reality with a new bridge coming up to connect pilgrimage site Rameswaram to the mainland. The upcoming 2.07-km-long Pamban bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crores and is scheduled for completion by December 2021.

The Indian Railways had begun the construction of the first pillar in the sea for the vertical-lift bridge on July 1. The previous Pamban rail sea-bridge is 106 years old and connects Rameswaram in Pamban Island and Dhanuskodi in mainland Tamil Nadu.

Approved by the Union government in December 2018, the initial budget was Rs 250 crore. However, the budget was increased by Rs 30 crore due to the delay amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



The 2.07 km long Vertical span New Pamban Bridge will soon become a reality!

The new bridge will be a boon for Pilgrims and devotees who wish to embark on a spiritual tour to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi

Here is what the new bridge at Pamban will look like.

As per to the proposed plan, the new "vertical lift bridge" will be three metres higher than the old bridge and have a navigational air clearance of 22 metres above sea level. Apart from this, the new Pamban sea-bridge will be equipped with 100 spans of 18.3 m and one navigational span of 63 m.

For the swift operation of the sea-bridge, the Indian Railways will use a 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology. This lets the bridge open horizontally, letting the ships pass through. Additional modifications will be made to the bridge to accomodate the new electrification plan.

Among other details, the Railway Ministry has said the Pamban sea-bridge will have electro-mechanical controlled systems which will be interlocked with the train control system. Apart from this, the substructure of the bridge will be built for a double line, keeping the provision of the navigational span for safety.

Once completed, the new Pamban sea-bridge will act as a medium to ferry thousands of pilgrims and devotees wishing to embark on a spiritual tour between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, according to the government. The new bridge is being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited.