App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to upgrade entire signalling system with anti-train collision system: Rail Board chairman

Yadav said the railways has identified 10 more high-speed rail corridors besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to give them to private players.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Indian Railways is in the process of upgrading its entire signalling system in the next few years by equipping the whole network with anti-train collision system, Chairman of Railway Board V K Yadav said on August 29.

Yadav said the railways has identified 10 more high-speed rail corridors besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to give them to private players. The Mumbai-Ahmedbad High-Speed train is popularly known as Bullet train project.

"We are now in the process of upgrading the entire signalling system in the next few years with anti-train collision system," he said at the Rail India Conference and Expo.

Close

"Right now, on the signalling system on the vast Indian Railways network of 70,000 km, we do not have modern signalling system," Yadav added.

related news

About the Indian Railways' 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedbad High Speed Train, he said, "Work on the high-speed corridor is progressing fast and smoothly."

He said, besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, "the railways has identified 10 more high-speed corridors".

Yadav also said the Indian Railways is planning electrification of its entire network in the next three years.

On giving some train operation to private players, he said, "For the first time we are giving a Tejas train to Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to run between Delhi and Lucknow."

Yadav mentioned that apart from the Delhi-Lucknow route, the Indian Railways has also figured out Mumbai-Ahmedabad normal train route for private players.

On increasing speed on the network, he said, "Fifteen days back the Cabinet has cleared the plan to upgrade the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Howrah route to 160 kmph and we have targeted to complete it in four years."

He said that planning for upgrading speed on existing rail network requires a deep analysis and research.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.