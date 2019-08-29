Railways to upgrade entire signalling system with anti-train collision system: Rail Board chairman

The Indian Railways is in the process of upgrading its entire signalling system in the next few years by equipping the whole network with anti-train collision system, Chairman of Railway Board V K Yadav said on August 29.

Yadav said the railways has identified 10 more high-speed rail corridors besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to give them to private players. The Mumbai-Ahmedbad High-Speed train is popularly known as Bullet train project.

"We are now in the process of upgrading the entire signalling system in the next few years with anti-train collision system," he said at the Rail India Conference and Expo.

"Right now, on the signalling system on the vast Indian Railways network of 70,000 km, we do not have modern signalling system," Yadav added.

About the Indian Railways' 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedbad High Speed Train, he said, "Work on the high-speed corridor is progressing fast and smoothly."

He said, besides the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, "the railways has identified 10 more high-speed corridors".

Yadav also said the Indian Railways is planning electrification of its entire network in the next three years.

On giving some train operation to private players, he said, "For the first time we are giving a Tejas train to Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to run between Delhi and Lucknow."

Yadav mentioned that apart from the Delhi-Lucknow route, the Indian Railways has also figured out Mumbai-Ahmedabad normal train route for private players.

On increasing speed on the network, he said, "Fifteen days back the Cabinet has cleared the plan to upgrade the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Howrah route to 160 kmph and we have targeted to complete it in four years."