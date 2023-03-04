 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Railways to start Vande Bharat train on Mumbai-Goa route: Union minister Danve tells Maha legislators

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The electrification of the Mumbai-Goa railway route has been completed and the new train service will be introduced following an inspection, the minister told the delegation.

The Railway ministry had announced a couple of days ago that a consortium of Russia's CJSC Transmashholding and Indian PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was the lowest bidder (A Vande Bharat Express train - Image: PTI)

A Vande Bharat semi-high speed express train will be operated on the Mumbai-Goa route soon, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has informed a delegation of legislators from Maharashtra.

This information was shared by Niranjan Davkhare, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Konkan graduates constituency.

The delegation of legislators met Danve on Friday. During the meeting, the Union minister told the group that a Vande Bharat Express train will be operated between Mumbai and Goa, Davkhare said in a release.

This express train will be operated between Mumbai and Goa on the lines of the ones introduced recently on Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes to curtail travel time, Danve said.