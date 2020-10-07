Railways to start 39 more special trains soon, here's the full list

Railway Board on October 7 gave approval for 39 new special trains from all zones. These train services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways said.



The new 39 trains are the air-conditioned trains with sleeper and seating accommodation. Most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi. The date of operation of these trains is yet to be declared.

Due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains services from March 25. However, some services resumed with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

Later, it also started 230 special trains across the country. On September 5, it announced that it will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the already 230 plying trains. The Railways also started clone train services for waitlisted passengers in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic.