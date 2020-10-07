172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|railways-to-start-39-more-special-trains-soon-heres-the-full-list-5934951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to start 39 more special trains soon, here's the full list

The new 39 trains are the air conditioned trains with sleeper and seating accommodation. Most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi. The date of operation of these trains is yet to be declared.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Railway Board on October 7 gave approval for 39 new special trains from all zones. These train services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways said.

The new 39 trains are the air-conditioned trains with sleeper and seating accommodation. Most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi. The date of operation of these trains is yet to be declared.

Due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains services from March 25. However, some services resumed with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.

Later, it also started 230 special trains across the country. On September 5, it announced that it will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the already 230 plying trains. The Railways also started clone train services for waitlisted passengers in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic.

Here's the full list of 39 new trains:

Air conditioned services with sleeper accomodation

Loymanya Tilak (T) to Haridwar - Biweekly

Loymanya Tilak (T) to Lucknow - Weekly

Ajni to Pune - Weekly

Nagpur to Amritsar -Weekly

Kamakhya to Loymanya Tilak - Weekly

Kamakhya to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune - Weekly

Anand Vihar to Naharlagun - Weekly

New Delhi to Katra - Daily

Barmer to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Secundrabad to Shalimar -Weekly

Ligampalli to Kakinada town - Tri-weekly

Secundrabad to Vizag - Weekly

Santragachi to Chennai - Biweekly

Howrah to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Chennai to Madurai - Tri-weekly

Bandra (T) to Bhuj - Tri-weekly

Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar-Weekly

Bhubaneswar to Delhi-Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune - Biweekly

Howrah to Pune - Biweekly

Chennai to Nizamuddin - Biweekly

Dibrugarh to New Delhi - Weekly

Dibrugarh to New Delhi Bi-weekly

Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin - Daily

Bandra to Nizamuddin - Weekly

Air conditioned services with seating accomodation

Bengaluru to Chennai - Except Tuesday

Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad - Except Sunday

Chennai to Coimbatore - Except Tuesday

New Delhi to Habibganj - Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar - Daily

New Delhi to Dehradun - Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar - Except Thursday

Howrah to Ranchi - Except Sunday

New Delhi to Shri Mata Viashno Devi Katra - Except Tuesday

Jaipur to Delhi Sari Rohilla - Daily

Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central - Except Sunday

Chennai to Bengaluru - Daily

Visakhapatnam to Tirupathi - Tri-weekly

Meanwhile, IRCTC has also announced to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains to resume services from October 17 catering to the growing demand of train passengers due to the festive season.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Ministry of Railways

