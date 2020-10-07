Railways to start 39 more special trains soon, here's the full list

The new 39 trains are the air conditioned trains with sleeper and seating accommodation. Most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi. The date of operation of these trains is yet to be declared.
Railway Board on October 7 gave approval for 39 new special trains from all zones. These train services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways said.The new 39 trains are the air-conditioned trains with sleeper and seating accommodation. Most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi. The date of operation of these trains is yet to be declared.
Railway Board today gave approval to zones for 39 new trains. These services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date: Ministry of Railways, Government of India pic.twitter.com/UloAYzxZBS
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020
Due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Indian Railways had suspended all passenger trains services from March 25. However, some services resumed with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.
Later, it also started 230 special trains across the country. On September 5, it announced that it will operate 80 more special trains from September 12 in addition to the already 230 plying trains. The Railways also started clone train services for waitlisted passengers in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic.
Here's the full list of 39 new trains:
Air conditioned services with sleeper accomodation
Loymanya Tilak (T) to Haridwar - Biweekly
Loymanya Tilak (T) to Lucknow - Weekly
Ajni to Pune - Weekly
Nagpur to Amritsar -Weekly
Kamakhya to Loymanya Tilak - Weekly
Kamakhya to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune - Weekly
Anand Vihar to Naharlagun - Weekly
New Delhi to Katra - Daily
Barmer to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Secundrabad to Shalimar -Weekly
Ligampalli to Kakinada town - Tri-weekly
Secundrabad to Vizag - Weekly
Santragachi to Chennai - Biweekly
Howrah to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Chennai to Madurai - Tri-weekly
Bandra (T) to Bhuj - Tri-weekly
Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar-Weekly
Bhubaneswar to Delhi-Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune - Biweekly
Howrah to Pune - Biweekly
Chennai to Nizamuddin - Biweekly
Dibrugarh to New Delhi - Weekly
Dibrugarh to New Delhi Bi-weekly
Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin - Daily
Bandra to Nizamuddin - Weekly
Air conditioned services with seating accomodation
Bengaluru to Chennai - Except Tuesday
Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad - Except Sunday
Chennai to Coimbatore - Except Tuesday
New Delhi to Habibganj - Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar - Daily
New Delhi to Dehradun - Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar - Except Thursday
Howrah to Ranchi - Except Sunday
New Delhi to Shri Mata Viashno Devi Katra - Except Tuesday
Jaipur to Delhi Sari Rohilla - Daily
Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central - Except Sunday
Chennai to Bengaluru - Daily
Visakhapatnam to Tirupathi - Tri-weekly
Meanwhile, IRCTC has also announced to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains to resume services from October 17 catering to the growing demand of train passengers due to the festive season.