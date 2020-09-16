Railways to run special trains from September 21: Check full list

The Ministry of Railways said on September 15 it would run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21. These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains.

The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts, and they will run on routes where there is huge demand. These trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.

"Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains (list annexed in the link below) from 21.09.2020 (sic)," the ministry said in a statement.

Here is a list of trains: