Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 08:57 AM IST

Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11

All such services had remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI

The Railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said.

"Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November.

"With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 08:57 am

