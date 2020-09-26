172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|railways-to-operate-special-trains-in-odisha-and-andhra-pradesh-for-civil-services-prelims-5889731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to operate special trains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for civil services prelims

The examination special trains will touch different cities in Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

To facilitate candidates of civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held on October 4, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before, an official said on September 26.

The examination special trains will touch different cities in Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The special trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on October 3. The trains will arrive in the cities in the evening on the same day (October 3), the official said.

Close

The ECoR's special trains are Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Kendujhargarh-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU examination special and Khariar Road-Sambalpur examination special.

The ECoR will also operate examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela- Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam to ferry the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #East Coast Railway #Odisha #special trains

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.